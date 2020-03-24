Peaty says Tokyo 2020 postponement is a 'release' for athletes

The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic after IOC president Thomas Bach today agreed to Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe's suggestion for a delay. The event, due to begin on 24 July, will now take place 'no later than summer 2021', a decision which Peaty, albeit disappointed not to defend his 100m breaststroke title this summer, described as the right one. "I don't think any of us are surprised following the announcement that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been postponed for one year," he said. "It's the right decision and the only one that could be made at this point. As an athlete, I am obviously extremely disappointed but this is more important and bigger than me or any of the athletes that would have been taking part. This is a matter of life or death and we all need to do the right thing. "I think athletes can breathe now. We were feeling under pressure to train and compete but we didn't want to be going into facilities and putting other people at risk. "Now I know, I can focus on the here and now and, as soon as it is safe to do so, continue with my training and ultimate goal to represent my country at the Olympic Games. It will happen and when it does we will all be stronger and be able to celebrate what is an extraordinary worldwide event together. "Thank you to everyone who has shown me so much support and thank you to everyone who is out there providing essential services and care at such a challenging time for us all."

Sportsbeat 2020