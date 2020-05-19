Returnto2012 – Rebecca Adlington takes second bronze

Brands Hatch, 2014
Round 5, Oslo
Caeleb Dressel finished off his epic weekend with a triumph in the skins race in Las Vegas.
Sarah Sjostrom finishes the first ISL season in style by winning the skins race, securing her own MVP award, and ensuring the title goes to her team Energy Stan
Caeleb Dressel was in imperious form at the International Swimming League finale in Las Vegas.
Adam Peaty chalked up another victory over 100m breaststroke at the International Swimming League finale in Las Vegas.
Caeleb Dressel broke yet another record when he won the final of the ISL men's 100 free in Las Vegas.
Emma McKeon pushed London Roar into contention with this win in the women's 100 freestyle.
Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99