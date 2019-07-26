RUSSIAN ANTON CHUPKOV SETS WORLD RECORD OF 2:06.12 TO WIN GOLD IN MEN'S 200M BREASTSTROKE AT WORLD

RUSSIAN ANTON CHUPKOV SETS WORLD RECORD OF 2:06.12 TO WIN GOLD IN MEN'S 200M BREASTSTROKE AT WORLD
By Reuters

1 hour ago

RUSSIAN ANTON CHUPKOV SETS WORLD RECORD OF 2:06.12 TO WIN GOLD IN MEN'S 200M BREASTSTROKE AT WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

0Read and react
0Read and react