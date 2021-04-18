Freestyle flyers Duncan Scott and Tom Dean reckon Team GB's 4x200m freestyle team can make it a Tokyo summer to savour after both breaking the previous national record at the British Swimming Selection Trials.

Scott and Dean turned on the style in the final event of the week as both touched the wall in under 1:44.91 in an exciting portent of things to come ahead of the Olympic Games.

Two-time Rio silver medallist Scott stopped the clock in 1:44.47 to take 0.44s off his own national record while Dean, a 2018 European Championship gold medallist, notched an impressive 1:44.58 in London.

Team GB's 4x200m freestyle team scooped silver in Brazil and Scott, who was part of that team, is backing them to go one better in Japan.

The 23-year-old, who also equalled his British best in the 100m freestyle earlier in the week, said: "I'm delighted with the time, but just to get the win in that sort of field is really good.

"It's looking really good for the 4x200m. We need to just carry this on and that'd be great.

"I'm really looking forward to the 4x200m, and I think everyone else in that race should be too, as well as British Swimming.

"We've got the European Championships and then some more events to work on it - I'm excited by that event!"

And Dean, 20, who was part of the 4x200m freestyle team who finished seventh at the 2019 World Championships, added: "I'm absolutely buzzing. I think Duncan pulled me through there and it feels like it's been a long time coming.

"I knew I was on good form, with PBs in the 100m and 400m, so I knew something special was going to happen - but that was better than I could've ever expected."

Scott now leads the 200m freestyle world rankings after racking up his third British title of the week - after the 200m individual medley and 100m freestyle - and second national record.

And Dean is now ranked closely behind after his time was enough to qualify for Olympic consideration.

Elsewhere on a thrilling final night of finals, Luke Greenbank won the 200m backstroke as a time of 1:56.70 was enough to topple fellow Loughborough star Elliot Clogg.

Greenbank was pre-selected for Tokyo after winning 200m backstroke bronze at the 2019 World Championships and held off Clogg, 21, by over a second.

But the World Championship 4x100m medley gold medallist, 23, said: "I'm a little bit disappointed with the times.

"It's been a good opportunity to get some racing in, I'd have liked to have gone a lot faster but it is what it is."

On a night of stunning swims across the board, Sarah Vasey also went under the Olympic consideration time after stopping the clock in 1:06.37 in the women's 100m breaststroke.

Vasey toppled three-time Commonwealth medallist Molly Renshaw in a pulsating finale to achieve the time by over 0.4s and mark herself out as a key contender for Tokyo.

In the men's 1500m freestyle, Daniel Jervis banished his 800m demons by also going under the Olympic consideration time in the first event of the evening.

Jervis missed out on that landmark in the 800m but a time of 14:51.49 in the longer format kept himself in contention for Japan.

The Swansea star had said he wanted to 'smash it' before that race and admits securing Olympic selection would fulfil a lifetime dream.

The 24-year-old said: "I think you only need to know me for five seconds to know that this is my dream! Ever since I was a young boy, I only wanted to be an Olympian, that's all I ever wanted to be.

"I'm really happy with the time - but honestly, I don't really care about that. All I care about is I've got the consideration time for the Olympic Games."

Leah Crisp won the women's event with a time of 16:46.09, beating Lucy Charles-Barclay by just 0.17s.

Elsewhere, speedster Anna Hopkin went under Olympic consideration time in the women's 50m freestyle with a lightning quick time of 24.79s.

And the 24-year-old, who scooped bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, said: "I'm pretty happy with that swim. I think that's the fastest I've ever been outside of Worlds and definitely the fastest I've ever been at this point of the season."

