Scott: Yang deserved eight-year ban

Duncan Scott has backed the eight-year ban handed to triple Olympic champion Sun Yang, saying the Chinese swimmer got what he "deserved".

Yang, who won 400m and 1500m freestyle gold at London 2012, missed a doping test in September 2018, his second offence, and was hit with the ban earlier this year that effectively ends his career.

Scott famously snubbed Yang at the 2019 World Championships, refusing to shake his hand during the 200m freestyle medal ceremony â€“ to which Yang, who won gold, responded by calling Scott a sore loser.

And the Scotsman, who won bronze in Gwangju, believes the outcome is positive for clean sport.

"I back the decision that's been made," Scott told BBC Scotland. "Me not shaking his hand was nothing against him personally, it's about a stance towards clean sport.

"The ban that he's got is deserved and I think this is a step in the right direction towards clean sport."

Scott is working towards a second Olympic appearance in Tokyo next summer, where he will hope to add to the two silver medals he won in Rio in the 4x200m freestyle relay and the 4x100m medley relay.

The 23-year-old, who also won Commonwealth Games gold in the 100m freestyle in 2018, says he is working back to training after being out of the pool for much of lockdown.

"I don't think it's something I stopped thinking about during lockdown," he said. "It just made me more hungry and I just couldn't wait to get back to the sport.

"I'm going to keep the same targets I had last year. I know what I want to do and I know what I need to do to try and get there."

