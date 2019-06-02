Shortman seals World Series synchro medals

The synchronised swimmer, who was competing at the eighth leg of the series in Barcelona, landed bronze on the opening day after scoring 82.4228 in the solo technical.

After that success, the 17-year-old claimed another third-placed finish on the second day of the competition with a score of 85.600 in the solo free final.

The bronze medal in the solo free final was more special for Shortman because she was the first competitor to perform her routine.

"It is definitely challenging when you are the first swimmer," she said. "You feel some nerves but now I am so happy. It means everything, it's a very difficult routine."

Shortman, who made her World Championship debut in 2017, was not only competing as an individual in the series but as part of a duet.

She teamed up with British teammate Isabelle Thorpe as the pair came sixth in the technical duet and eighth in the free duet.

Earlier this month, the duo, who have been working together for the past eight years, were officially selected as the Team GB synchronised swimming duet bidding to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

The pair also competed with Great Britain in the free combination event, where they finished in fourth place as Ukraine topped the podium ahead of Japan and Spain.

