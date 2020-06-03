Swimming

Swimming-Australia head coach Verhaeren to step down in September

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
39 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, June 3 (Reuters) - Jacco Verhaeren said on Wednesday he will step down as head coach of Swimming Australia in September after nearly seven years in charge of the nation's elite programme.

The Dutchman has chosen not to extend his contract and will be replaced by Rohan Taylor, the head coach in Victoria and Tasmania states.

With the Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Verhaeren said he had decided to head home to the Netherlands.

Swimming

Swimming-FINA postpones 2020 World Swimming Championships to December 2021 due to COVID-19

21/05/2020 AT 12:22

"I tried to look for ways to extend, but you can’t compromise in a high performance environment, nor did I want to compromise my family,” the 51-year-old, who was contracted until November, said in a statement.

"I am confident that there are many good people around to ensure the continued success of swimming in this country, and that the team is ready to face any challenge."

The former coach of Dutch champions Pieter van den Hoogenband and Inge de Bruijn, Verhaeren was hired in the wake of Australia's flop at the 2012 London Olympics, where the nation claimed only one title despite bringing a slew of swimmers with world-leading times.

Australia reasserted its claim as a global swimming power under Verhaeren with seven titles at the 2015 world championships in Kazan, but again stumbled on the biggest stage, leaving the Rio Olympics with three golds from 10 medals.

Taylor, the former coach of Australia's triple Olympic champion Leisel Jones, will be tasked with converting the country's world class talent into Olympic gold at Tokyo.

"Jacco has laid the groundwork for our Olympic campaign and I have worked closely with him and our Olympic leadership team," Taylor said.

"So (I) believe I am well placed to see those plans through and lead our team to success in Tokyo next year." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Play Icon
Swimming

#Returnto2012 – Rebecca Adlington takes second bronze

19/05/2020 AT 15:17
Swimming

Swimming-European Championships moved to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

05/05/2020 AT 14:24
Related Topics
Swimming
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Swimming

Swimming-FINA postpones 2020 World Swimming Championships to December 2021 due to COVID-19

21/05/2020 AT 12:22
Swimming

Swimming-European Championships moved to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

05/05/2020 AT 14:24
Swimming

European Swimming Championships moved to 2021

05/05/2020 AT 13:38
Swimming

China's banned Sun lodges appeal with Swiss federal court

05/05/2020 AT 06:13

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Swimming

#Returnto2012 – Rebecca Adlington takes second bronze

00:01:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tokyo 2020

'We felt under pressure to train' - Adam Peaty relieved at Olympic postponement

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Swimming

International Swimming League : Caeleb Dressel wins Finale men's 50 Free skins

00:01:10
Play Icon
Play Icon
Swimming

International Swimming League : Sarah Sjostrom wins Finale 50 Free skins

00:01:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

YESTERDAY AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Chinese Grand Prix

Wehrlein to sit out Chinese Grand Prix

03/04/2017 AT 17:01
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSwimming-FINA postpones 2020 World Swimming Championships to December 2021 due to COVID-19
Next articleExpect more injuries when season resumes: Newcastle club doctor