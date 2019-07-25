Swimming-Australia set world record, win women's 4x200 freestyle gold
GWANGJU, South Korea, July 25 (Reuters) - Australia set a world record of 7:41.50 in the women's 4x200 freestyle relay final at the world championships on Thursday.
The quartet of Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell and Emma McKeon knocked 0.58 seconds off the previous mark set by China at the Rome worlds in 2009.
The United States (7:41.87) took silver and Canada (7:44.35) the bronze.
