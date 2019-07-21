The Olympic champion, who is unbeaten in the event over the last five years at major championships, lowered his own mark of 57.10 set in Glasgow last year.

Peaty blasted off the blocks and brought a huge roar from the crowd when his 50 metre split time of 26.63 showed he was on course for the record.

"There's no other word except for 'incredible'," he said. "Obviously I've been chasing that for three years now, ever since I touched that wall in Rio (in 2016) I was like, I could go faster."

The 24-year-old, who pushed closer and closer to the 57-seconds mark over the last couple of years as he tried to fulfil 'Project 56', will look to pick up his third straight gold medal in the event in Monday's final.