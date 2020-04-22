Swimming

Swimming-Canada reschedules Olympic trials

ByReuters
20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

April 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic swimming trials have been rescheduled for next April, Swimming Canada said on Wednesday.

The trials, originally set for March 30 to April 5 in Toronto, were postponed on March 13 as part of efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. They were rescheduled after the International Olympic Committee and Japan organisers postponed the 2020 Summer Games for one year.

The meet will be held at the same venue, the Toronto Pan Am Sports centre, but will be condensed into a five-day program from the seven days originally planned.

"With swimmers unable to train now, but hoping to be back in the fall, we have to adapt, and have been hard at work preparing alternate plans based on the best information available," Swimming Canada High Performance Director John Atkinson said in a statement.

Swimming Canada also said it will look to return to the Cayman Islands for the open water Olympic trials April 17-18. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Ed Osmond)

