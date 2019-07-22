Swimming-Canada's MacNeil stuns Sjostrom in women's 100 butterfly
GWANGJU, South Korea, July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Margaret MacNeil won the women's 100 metres butterfly world crown in Gwangju on Monday to deny Sarah Sjostrom a fifth title in the event.
The Swede was on world record course at the halfway point but was overhauled by MacNeil, who touched home in 55.83 ahead of Sjostrom (56.22) and Australia's Emma McKeon (56.61)
(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Additional reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react