Swimming-China's Sun Yang handed eight year ban for doping

CAS said it had accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a decision by the world swimming body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during the test in September 2018.

The 28-year-old is one of China's top athletes, having won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympic games and another in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. (Writing by Brian Homewood/Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)