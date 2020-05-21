Swimming

Swimming-FINA postpones 2020 World Swimming Championships to December 2021 due to COVID-19

ByReuters
an hour ago

May 21 (Reuters) - This year's World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, scheduled to take place in December, have been pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, swimming's world governing body FINA said on Thursday.

The competition will now be held from Dec. 13-18, 2021. The World Aquatics Convention will also take place in Abu Dhabi from Dec 10-12, 2021, FINA said in a statement https://fina.org/news/pr-19-new-dates-fina-world-swimming-championships-25m-abu-dhabi.

"We have worked in close co-operation during the last weeks with the UAE authorities on this matter and we believe this is the most suitable solution for all those taking part in this competition," FINA President Julio Maglione said.

Swimming

FINA had previously rescheduled the 2021 aquatics world championships in Fukuoka to May 13-29, 2022 to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

What's On

