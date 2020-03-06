Swimming-Fujimori's appeal to reduce two-year doping ban dismissed by CAS

Fujimori was banned for two years by the international swimming federation (FINA) after testing positive for the banned substance Methylephedrine.

The 28-year-old had requested for the sanction to be reduced, arguing that he had eaten "potentially contaminated rice balls" the day before the test.

CAS said in a statement that he had "failed to establish a plausible source to the presence of the prohibited substance in his sample."

As a result, Fujimori will serve the full two-year ban which started on Jan. 1 2019.

Fujimori won two bronze medals at the 2018 World Championships and was a silver medallist at the 2014 Asian Games. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)