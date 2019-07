Swimming-Guide to 2019 world swimming championships

July 16 (Reuters) - A guide to the swimming events at the

FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.



WHERE

Situated in the southwestern region of the country, Gwangju

is the sixth-largest city in South Korea. The city also hosted

three matches during soccer's 2002 World Cup.

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, built for

the 2015 Summer Universiade, will host the swimming events,

which run from July 21-28.



WHEN

Medal events (all begin at 1100 GMT) and world records:



July 21

Men's 400m freestyle - Paul Biedermann (Germany) - 3:40.07

Women's 400m freestyle - Katie Ledecky (U.S.) - 3:56.46

Men's 4x100m freestyle - United States - 3:08.24

Women's 4x100m freestyle - Australia - 3:30.05



July 22

Men's 100m breaststroke - Adam Peaty (Britain) - 57.10

Women's 100m butterfly - Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden) - 55.48

Men's 50m butterfly - Andrii Govorov (Ukraine) - 22.27

Women's 200m medley - Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) - 2:06.12



July 23

Men's 200m freestyle - Biedermann (Germany) - 1:42.00

Women's 1,500m freestyle - Ledecky (U.S.) - 15:20.48

Women's 100m backstroke - Kathleen Baker (U.S.) - 58.00

Men's 100m backstroke - Ryan Murphy (U.S.) - 51.85

Women's 100m breaststroke - Lilly King (U.S.) - 1:04.13



July 24

Men's 800m freestyle - Zhang Lin (China) - 7:32.12

Women's 200m freestyle - Federica Pellegrini (Italy) -

1:52.98

Men's 200m butterfly - Michael Phelps (U.S.) - 1:51.51

Men's 50m breaststroke - Peaty (Britain) - 25.95

Mixed 4x100m medley relay - U.S. - 3:38.56



July 25

Women's 200m butterfly - Liu Zige (China) - 2:01.81

Men's 100m freestyle - Cielo Filho Cesar (Brazil) - 46.91

Women's 50m backstroke - Liu Xiang (China) - 26.98

Men's 200m individual medley - Ryan Lochte (U.S.) - 1:54.00

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay - China - 7:42.08



July 26

Women's 100m freestyle - Sjostrom (Sweden) - 51.71

Women's 200m breaststroke - Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark)

- 2:19.11

Men's 200m backstroke - Aaron Peirsol (U.S.) - 1:51.92

Men's 200m breaststroke - Ippei Watanabe (Japan) - 2:06.67

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay - U.S. - 6:58.55



July 27

Women's 50m butterfly - Sjostrom (Sweden) - 24.43

Men's 50m freestyle - Cielo Filho Cesar (Brazil) - 20.91

Men's 100m butterfly - Phelps (U.S.) - 49.82

Women's 200m backstroke - Missy Franklin (U.S.) - 2:04.06

Women's 800m freestyle - Ledecky (U.S.) - 8:04.79

Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay - U.S. - 3:19.60



July 28

Men's 50m backstroke - Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia) - 24.00

Women's 50m breaststroke - King (U.S) - 29.4

Men's 1500m freestyle - Sun Yang (China) - 14:31.02

Women's 50m freestyle - Sjostrom (Sweden) - 23.67

Men's 400m medley - Phelps (U.S.) - 4:03.84

Women's 400m medley - Hosszu (Hungary) - 4:26.36

Men's 4x100m medley relay - (U.S.) - 3:27.28

Women's 4x100m medley relay - (U.S.) - 3:51.55







