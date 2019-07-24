Swimming-Hungary's Milak breaks Phelps' 200 butterfly world record

Swimming-Hungary's Milak breaks Phelps' 200 butterfly world record
By Reuters

1 hour agoUpdated 56 minutes ago

GWANGJU, South Korea, July 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak broke the men's 200 metres butterfly world record on Wednesday to win gold at the world swimming championships.

Milak touched the wall in a time of 1:50.73 ahead of Japan's Daiya Seto (1:53.86) and South African Chad le Clos (1:54.15).

The 19-year-old's new record broke American great Michael Phelps' mark of 1:51.51 set at the world championships in 2009.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ken Ferris)

