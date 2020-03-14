The Olympic champion recorded a time of 58.13 to finish 1.35 clear of James Wilby who came in second.

Peaty's time took 0.30 seconds off the previous 2020 fastest time, set by Holland's Arno Kamminga this month, and 0.60 off his own Edinburgh best.

Duncan Scott also set a new Scottish record with victory in the men's 50m freestyle at Edinburgh.

The 22-year-old won in 22.21 seconds to surpass the mark that had been held by Jack Thorpe since 2018.

