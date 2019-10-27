London Roar made their bow in the competition in Texas last week, racking up 484.5 points to beat the LA Current by 27.5 points and claim the heat.

The British team were even more dominant when the competition crossed the Atlantic to Hungary, breaking the 500-point barrier and thrashing the home Team Iron into second place.

Peaty also had something of a home advantage in his ranks in the shape of Hungary's three-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu, who had the whole Danube Arena right behind her.

The 30-year-old did not disappoint either as she bagged nearly 50 points on her way to the MVP award for the weekend.

"I'm really excited. This is exactly what we needed to do and I was able to help my team with 47 points," Hosszu said.

"It was really special with the fans."

Video - Adam Peaty powers to 100m breaststroke win 02:04

Peaty meanwhile captains the competition's only British-based team, who also have the likes of James Guy and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor in their ranks, and is relishing the team environment.

"It's been brilliant, absolutely amazing. I've never felt an energy like this," Peaty said.

"I think it really helps with all the different cultures, all the people from around the world, really helps drive us forward.

Video - Minna Atherton breaks 100m backstroke world record 02:47

"Every time we come out or anyone comes out, you really feel the energy and you don't want to let the team down."

The team, points-based format essentially means that the times don't matter, although everyone was watching the clock when Minna Atherton turned for home in the 100m backstroke.

The Australian Roar swimmer became the first woman to go under 55 seconds as she produced a new world record of 54.89 seconds.