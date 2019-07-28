The win was just the second time that the United States had failed to win the race as Britain’s quartet of Peaty, Luke Greenbank, James Guy and Duncan Scott took victory.

Greenbank’s opening backstroke leg set the tone before Peaty unsurprisingly put in an excellent second shift, passing the lead over to Guy.

Scott then produced two stunning lengths at the death to overtake both the America and Russia. Thanks to Scott’s split of 46.14, the team earned a European record of 3.28.10.

"This is incredible! I thought Jimmy could hold his ground and as soon as Duncan dived in I thought ‘we’re going to get bronze’", said Peaty.

"With 25m to go I was jumping up and down like never before and the last 10 metres he just got his head down and took him out. For me, that’s better than Olympic gold and anything else, as when you do it as a team, and the fact the Americans have never been beaten in this event I don’t think, it’s just amazing."

Scott was stunned by his own exceptional performance, saying: "When you get to this level times well, they’re not irrelevant, but it just comes down to racing.

"The boys put me in an incredible position and I just had to try and execute a good race plan. I can’t say I thought I had that split in me and I’m sort of speechless."