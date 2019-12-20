He clocked 20.24 as he beat Florent Manaudou of Energy Standard and Kyle Chambers of London Roar into second and third place respectively.

He had previously won the men's 100m butterfly, adding nine more points to the Cali Condors' tally after Kelsi Dahlia had just won the women's event.

And when Nic Fink beat London Roar's Adam Peaty into second place in the men's 50m breaststroke, it looked like it could be the Condors' night.

Energy Standard fought back with a world-record swim from Daiya Seto in the men's 400m individual medley, and also clocked a win in the men's 4x100m individual medley, extending their lead at the top of the table and eventually finishing the day with 219.0 points, with Condors just behind on 205.5.

London Roar are sitting third on 202.0 points, and LA Current fourth on 185.5.

Energy Standard captain Chad le Clos was pleased with his team's position, saying afterwards: "The team has been amazing...That's all that matters, getting the points on the table for day one."