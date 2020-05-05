Swimming

China's banned Sun lodges appeal with Swiss federal court

Sun Yang of China celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Men's 200m Freestyle Final during the day one of FINA Champions Swim Series 2020-Beijing at Ying Tung Swimming Hall of National Olympic Sports Center on January 18, 2020 in Beijing

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal at the Swiss federal court in a bid to overturn his eight-year suspension for doping, the Swimming World website reported on Tuesday.

Sun was banned by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in March after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against a decision to clear him of wrongdoing during a 2018 doping test.

Swimming World said the three-times Olympic champion's appeal had been registered by the Swiss federal court on April 29.

Reuters was unable to confirm with the court.

Sun, who was given a three-month ban for doping in 2014, said in March that he had retained a lawyer to appeal to the Swiss federal court.

The 28-year-old is the reigning world and Olympic champion in 200 metres freestyle and won two gold medals at the 2012 London Games and another at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

