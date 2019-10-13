He pipped Florent Manadou of Energy Standard - but the Frenchman's team still ended the weekend on top of the leaderboard, with great points gains from Sarah Sjostrom in the women's skins as well as the 4x100m freestyle relay.

However, it was Dressel who was named the meet's most valuable participant, taking the lead from Chad le Clos, who won the men's 200m butterfly.