Swimming

FINA postpones 2021 Fukuoka world championships to May 2022

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

A general view during day two of the FINA Swimming World Cup Berlin at Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE) on October 12, 2019 in Berlin

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The 2021 aquatics world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, will now be held from May 13-29, 2022, swimming's governing body FINA said in a statement on Monday.

The decision follows the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the championships," said FINA president Julio Maglione.

Swimming

SWIMMING BODY FINA POSTPONES 2021 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS IN FUKUOKA TO 2022 - STATEMENT

AN HOUR AGO

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned."

Swimming

Peaty makes a splash in his own back garden

01/05/2020 AT 11:43
Swimming

Swimming-USA Swimming sets tentative August return to action

28/04/2020 AT 00:44
Related Topics
Swimming
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePeaty makes a splash in his own back garden
Next articleSWIMMING BODY FINA POSTPONES 2021 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS IN FUKUOKA TO 2022 - STATEMENT