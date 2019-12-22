They edged it by 9.5 points over London Roar, who had led for much of Day 2, thanks to victories from Emma McKeon in the women’s 200 free, Adam Peaty in the men’s 100 breast, James Guy in the men’s 400 free, Minna Atherton in the women’s 100 backstroke and Sydney Pickrem in the women’s 200 individual medley.

Video - McKeon keeps Roar in contention with win in the 100 free 01:50

But a strong end to the day was what sealed it for Energy Standard, who finish the inaugural ISL season unbeaten.

Sjostrom also picked up the award for most valuable player, and rounded out the campaign in style with two second-place finishes in the women’s 100 free and 50 fly.

“It means so much, I’m so proud of the team,” said Sjostrom. “It’s amazing to win the first ISL title. I’m very, very happy, first of all to win the title with my team, but also to win the MVP title, it feels amazing.”

Cali Condors finish third overall, with Caeleb Dressel finishing second to Sjostrom in the MVP table.