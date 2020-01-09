Swimming-Peaty and Hosszu voted Europe's top swimmers

Individual medley queen Hosszu, winner of three golds and a silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, won the women's award for the fifth time with 50% of the vote. Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom was second on 25%.

Breaststroke world record holder Peaty took 45.8% of the vote among the men, with Hungarian Kristof Milak, the reigning 200m butterfly world champion and record holder, second on 16.7%.

It was the third time Peaty had won the LEN award.

All will be expecting to add to their medal collections at this year's Tokyo Olympics. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)