Swimming

Swimming-Peaty now making a splash in his own back garden

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty is making a splash in his own back garden after having a temporary training pool craned in.

The 25-year-old, world record holder in 50 and 100 metres breaststroke, accepted with alacrity when offered the loan of a 5.7m long SwimFit 'flume' pool to use during the coronavirus lockdown.

The world and Olympic champion had been limited to working out in his garage and doing a daily run as he works towards next year's postponed Tokyo Games.

Swimming

Swimming-USA Swimming sets tentative August return to action

28/04/2020 AT 00:44

"It isn't exactly my favourite thing," the 1.91m tall swimmer, who weighs 86kg, told the Times newspaper on Friday. "I'm not built to run."

Peaty, who is due to become a father in September, was left high and dry after his regular full-sized training pool at Loughborough University was closed five weeks ago.

"It makes a big difference to be in water," said Peaty, who can swim in the pool with tethers against a current. "I can practise my technique just as I can in a big pool and I work on buoyancy and getting high out of the water.

"I'm in there for an hour a day seven days a week until we can get back to our pool.

"I'm just feeling the water and building that base up. It's a bit like back to square one." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Swimming

Swimming-Delay will make Titmus stronger for Ledecky showdown-coach

25/04/2020 AT 03:16
Swimming

Swimming-Canada reschedules Olympic trials

22/04/2020 AT 20:19
Related Topics
Swimming
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSwimming-USA Swimming sets tentative August return to action
Next articleGuinea ends top-flight league season early