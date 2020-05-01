Swimming-Peaty now making a splash in his own back garden

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty is making a splash in his own back garden after having a temporary training pool craned in.

The 25-year-old, world record holder in 50 and 100 metres breaststroke, accepted with alacrity when offered the loan of a 5.7m long SwimFit 'flume' pool to use during the coronavirus lockdown.

The world and Olympic champion had been limited to working out in his garage and doing a daily run as he works towards next year's postponed Tokyo Games.

Swimming Swimming-USA Swimming sets tentative August return to action 28/04/2020 AT 00:44

"It isn't exactly my favourite thing," the 1.91m tall swimmer, who weighs 86kg, told the Times newspaper on Friday. "I'm not built to run."

Peaty, who is due to become a father in September, was left high and dry after his regular full-sized training pool at Loughborough University was closed five weeks ago.

"It makes a big difference to be in water," said Peaty, who can swim in the pool with tethers against a current. "I can practise my technique just as I can in a big pool and I work on buoyancy and getting high out of the water.

"I'm in there for an hour a day seven days a week until we can get back to our pool.

"I'm just feeling the water and building that base up. It's a bit like back to square one." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Swimming Swimming-Delay will make Titmus stronger for Ledecky showdown-coach 25/04/2020 AT 03:16