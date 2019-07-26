Swimming-Russian Chupkov sets world record in men's 200m breaststroke final
GWANGJU, South Korea, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian Anton Chupkov set a world record of 2:06.12 to win gold in the men's 200 metres breaststroke final at the world swimming championships in Gwangju.
Chupkov, the defending champion, knocked 0.55 seconds off the previous record of 2:06.67, which was set by Japan's Ippei Watanabe in Tokyo in 2017 and equalled by Australian Matthew Wilson in Thursday's semi-finals.
(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Toby Davis)
