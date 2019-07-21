Swimming-Titmus stuns Ledecky to win 400 freestyle world title

By Reuters

14 minutes agoUpdated 11 minutes ago

GWANGJU, South Korea, July 21 (Reuters) - Australian teen Ariarne Titmus shocked Olympic champion Katie Ledecky to win the 400 metres freestyle title at the world championships in Gwangju on Sunday.

The 18-year-old came home in a time of 3:58.76 ahead of Ledecky (3:59.97), who had been gunning for a fourth straight world crown in the event, with Leah Smith in third (4:01.29).

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

