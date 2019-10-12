Swimming-U.S. Olympic champion Dwyer gets 20-month doping ban

11 (Reuters) - American double Olympic swimming champion Conor Dwyer will miss next year's Tokyo Games after receiving a 20-month doping ban for having testosterone pellets inserted in his body.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced on Friday that an independent three-member panel of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) had determined the suspension.

Dwyer, 30, tested positive for an anabolic agent in three out-of-competition urine samples last November and December, USADA said in a news release.

"Following a full evidentiary hearing, the panel found that Dwyer had testosterone pellets inserted in his body in violation of the rules," USADA said.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart added: "As noted in the panel’s decision, USADA is independent of sport and here to help athletes ensure they compete clean and protect their health and well-being within the rules.

"It’s frustrating that Mr Dwyer did not take advantage of this support and hopefully this case will convince others to do so in order to protect fair and healthy competition for all athletes."

Dwyer’s 20-month ban began on Dec. 21 last year, the date of his provisional suspension.

He was part of the U.S. 4x200m freestyle teams that won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He also claimed bronze in the individual 200 freestyle at Rio in 2016. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)