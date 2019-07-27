Swimming-U.S. set world record, win mixed 4x100m freestyle relay gold

The quartet of Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel helped the U.S. better their own world record of 3:19.60 set en route to the 2017 world title in Budapest.

Australia (3:19.97) took silver while France (3:22.11) claimed bronze. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)