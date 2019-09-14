Tai takes gold tally to six

The 20-year-old sped to championship-record S8 50m freestyle glory first up, before duly doing her duty in the 4x100m medley relay to bring home yet another title for the team, alongside Brock Whiston, Toni Shaw and Stephanie Millward.

And, feeling the fatigue after notching up six golds so far at the London Aquatics Centre, she was especially delighted to deliver for the group when she led off the relay with her lightning backstroke.

"It was pretty tough having raced already," she said.

"It's my 11th race of the meet so far so I've done a lot of swimming but to have these guys follow through after that first leg and really smash it and contribute to a gold medal and a world record is amazing.

"Rio (Paralympics) was insane by itself but to have fresh faces in the team and smash the world record (finishing the race in 4:36.31) with them is equally amazing.

"It’s so special. I love relays so much and I love being able to share the race and the podium with three amazing people."

And after her thrilling 400m freestyle gold on Thursday night, Tai was feeling the strains of a relentless week.

No surprises, then, that she was glad to be back racing at the shorter distances.

"I'm quite fatigued!" she continued

"It's good to be back in the sprints, although it's a massive contrast, so I think my body is a bit confused!

"I did a meet before in Berlin and did a tonne of events there to make sure that I can overload and still perform at a decent level, so I'm confident coming in to this knowing that, by the end of this week, I'll still be able to pull out good performances.

"Right now, the support staff have been amazing. I'm getting massages, physio and everything I need to help me perform in my next events."

Sportsbeat 2019