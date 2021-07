Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - Ariarne Titmus: Australian wins second gold at Games, Katie Ledecky finishes in fifth

USA's Katie Ledecky had already lost to Australian rival Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle final on Monday, and the five-time Olympic gold medallist suffered another disappointing loss in the 200m freestyle final finishing in fifth. For Titmus, it is another gold medal at Tokyo. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:45, an hour ago