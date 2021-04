Swimming

Olympic Momentum: USA swimmer Michael Phelps makes history by winning his 23rd gold medal

Olympic Momentum: Michael Phelps capped a career to remember by winning his 23rd gold medal. The American first appeared at the 2000 Games in Sydney but won all of his gold medals across the 2008 edition in Beijing, London 2012 before retiring on a high with five golds and a silver after Rio 2016.

00:01:30, 6 hours ago