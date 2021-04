Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - The story of Michael Phelps’ 23 gold medals at the Olympics

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in history, winning an astonishing 23 gold medals (plus three silvers and two bronze) between Athens 2004 and Rio 2016. At Beijing 2008, he broke Mark Spitz’s record of most golds in a single Games – taking an astonishing haul of eight.

00:02:15, 7 hours ago