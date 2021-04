Swimming

Michael Phelps surpasses Mark Spitz with record run of eight gold medals in Beijing

Michael Phelps won an astonishing eight gold medals at Beijing to surpass fellow American Mark Spitz’s tally for a single Olympic Games. Phelps remains the most-decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals, including 23 gold.

