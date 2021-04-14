Olympic champion Adam Peaty put down the fastest 100m breaststroke time in the world this year to showcase his form at the Team GB swimming trials in London.

The only man to go beneath 58 seconds in the discipline, the world record holder in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke won his heat in 57.70 to qualify for tonight’s final at the London 2012 Aquatic Centre.

With 100 days to go until Tokyo, it was another dominant performance from Peaty, who is using the event for race practice as one of four swimmers who have already been selected for the Games in Japan.

World relay champion James Wilby, who knows he is going to Tokyo too, finished second in the heat, after claiming before the event that Peaty is not unbeatable.

“I think he’s the best in the world,” said Wilby.

It is challenging swimming against him, certainly. But every athlete can be beaten at some point.

“The classic one is Michael Phelps: in the 100m butterfly in Rio and three absolute legends ended up getting joint silver and Joe Schooling got the gold. Everyone can be beaten – but it takes a perfect race.”

Wilby says the British swimming team in Tokyo could be “phenomenal” and says his rivalry with Peaty is an extremely friendly one.

“The way I describe it is it’s very fun in the sense that there is an element of racing each other throughout the season but, internationally, we can also get the GB flag one and two,” he said.

“We get on well. He is a good laugh. And if someone is going to be further up the rankings, you want it to be someone from Great Britain.”

