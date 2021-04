Swimming

Tokyo 2020 videos - Olympic Momentum: Australian swimming star Ian Thorpe's Athens triumphs

Watch Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe win the last of his five Olympic gold medals at the Athens Games in 2004. The Australian remains his country's most successful Olympian ever, with a total of nine medals, five of which came on home soil in the Sydney games in 2000.

00:00:30, 6 hours ago