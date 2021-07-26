Olympic silver medallist Keri-Anne Payne has revealed the secret to Adam Peaty’s success.

The retired long-distance swimmer- who competed at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016- told Eurosport of how Peaty has perfected his stroke technique in order to give himself the edge over his competitors.

Payne said: “Adam spends as much time in what we call a streamline position as possible, and not just when his body is under the water but when he is actually doing his stroke.

Tokyo 2020 'The sword is most deadly when it’s sharp': Team GB swimming superstar Adam Peaty guarding 2016 gold YESTERDAY AT 06:08

“A lot of the other athletes, when they do breaststroke, their arms go out really wide and their legs go out really wide.

'I went to the deepest holes' - Peaty overjoyed at stunning gold in Tokyo

“With Adam he keeps all of his body, his legs and his arms, as much as possible within a cylinder on the black line on the bottom.

“Because Adam doesn’t spend much time out of that cylinder, he can afford to do way more stroke.

“That is one people pick up on, that he has such a high stroke rate, and he is able to do that, and have the power to do that because he spends so little time causing any drag within his stroke.

“He does 25 strokes, including his pull-out under the water, and it’s really amazing to watch him swim, because it’s not like the textbooks when it comes to swimming.

He’s just a really incredible athlete.

Having triumphed in Rio four years ago, Peaty successfully defended his Olympic 100m Breaststroke on Monday morning.

The 26-year-old became the first Briton in history to defend an Olympic gold in the pool, a feat Peaty claimed becoming a father to his son George-Anderson drove him to achieve.

Payne, however, argues that it is Peaty's efficiency in the water that puts the breaststroker so far ahead of his competitors.

Reflecting on Peaty's strengths, Payne said: “It takes time, it takes practice to swim like Adam.

“If you look at him, he’s got real muscles in his arms and his legs, he’s got so much power to him and he is using every inch of his power to move himself forward.

“He’s not wasting any time pushing water to the side, he Is literally bringing it forward in front of him and moving himself forward and he does that time and time again.

“His legs as well, powering him to come out the water and come over.

“Breaststroke is the slowest stroke because we spend so much time in that position with the water dragging against us, but he spends as little time as possible in that position which means he’s so much more efficient.

I think that’s what swimming is, it’s a game of efficiency and that exactly what he does incredibly well.

Despite the double Olympic champions achievement, Payne still believes that Peaty has room for improvement.

Arno Kamminga Adam Peaty Tokyo 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

She said: “He really is a spectacular athlete.

“I think if you’ve watched any swimming you will know he’s had to work really hard on his starts and his turn and you can see he’s absolutely doing that.

“His reactions are much quicker... he has worked really hard with his coach Mel Marshall on that

“You’ll see he’s much better with his start but there’s still a bit of work he can do.”

Tokyo 2020 Peaty targeting world record after ‘solid’ start at Tokyo 2020 24/07/2021 AT 12:59