Team GB enjoyed another superb day at the Olympics as they collected six medals to complete their best ever start to a Games.

Tom Dean's gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle swimming and Duncan Scott's silver in the same event crowned a memorable day which also saw Team GB collect silver in triathlon plus bronze in taekwondo, team gymnastics and team dressage.

We relive the action on what Eurosport analyst Greg Rutherford dubbed 'Terrific Tuesday.'

Georgia Taylor-Brown battled through a tropical storm and overcame a flat tyre to earn silver in the women's triathlon, the first event of the day which began at 0630 local time.

The Mancunian's medal hopes were hit when she sustained a puncture in the final kilometre of the 40km bike ride, opting to finish the ride on the flat tyre.

But she dug deep in the 10-km run to make up three places and surge from fifth to second, behind winner Flora Duffy of Bermuda.

The flat tyre was not the only obstacle Taylor-Brown had to contend with. She had not raced competitively since last September and had to pass a fitness test a week before flying out to Toyko, having been on crutches as recently as May following a leg injury.

Team GB enjoyed a one-two as Tom Dean pipped Duncan Scott by the finest of margins to win the men's 200m freestyle.

Dean edged world number one Scott by a mere 0.04 seconds to become the first British man to win an individual freestyle swimming event since 1908.

Meanwhile, it was Britain's first one-two in an Olympic swimming event in 113 years.

Dean, 21, set a new national record in the process, previously held by Scott, with his time of 1:44.22.

And while there were no supporters at the pool to enjoy his victory with, scores of people from his hometown in Maidenhead jubilantly celebrated the win in remarkable scenes captured on camera.

It was a day of mixed emotions for Bianca Walken.

She was on the verge of making it to the final of the women's Taekwondo +67kg before losing to South Korean Leed Da-bin after suffering a head kick in the closing seconds.

The three-time world champion later admitted she was "dying inside" after missing out on a chance to go for gold but she managed to compose herself to beat Poland’s Aleksandra Kowalczuk and take a second Olympic bronze medal after also finishing on the podium at Rio 2016.

Walken celebrated the victory with her coach but later admitted the bronze "was not the colour I trained for or expected" and confessed to feeling "a little bid dead inside" after the semi-final defeat.

14:01 Britain wins bronze in team gymnastics

Team GB pulled off a dramatic comeback to win a first bronze medal in women's team gymnastics since 1928.

Britain were in fifth position heading into the final rotation and pulled off the historic achievement thanks to huge performances on the bars from Alice Kinsella and Jennifer Gadirova to round off strong performances from Jennifer's twin sister Jessica and Amelie Morgan.

Britain soared ahead of closest challengers Italy and Japan to claim the bronze, with the Russian Olympic Committee taking gold and the US earning silver.

14:14 Britain wins bronze in mixed team dressage

More history was made when Team GB took bronze in the mixed team dressage, with Charlotte Dujardin winning a record-equalling fifth Olympic medal.

Dujardin, the reigning individual champion, and team mates Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry finished third behind Germany and the US.

The 36-year-old matched rower Katherine Grainger's leading haul for a British woman and will be aiming to set a new record of six medals in Wednesday's individual freestyle final.

It was also an afternoon to remember for Hester, who at 54 is the oldest member of Team GB and was contesting his sixth Olympics.

