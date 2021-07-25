Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘A massive new world record!’ - Australia claim first swimming world record at Tokyo 2020

Emma McKeon, Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris and Cate Campbell of Australia broke the world record in the 4x100m freestyle relay final, finishing in a time of 3:29.69 to surpass the record of 3:30.05. Canada came second (3.32.78) and USA closely behind in third (3:32.81). Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+.

00:00:59, 2 hours ago