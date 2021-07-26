Adam Peaty has won Team GB's first Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 in the 100m breaststroke final.

At Rio 2016, Peaty beat his own world record in the final to record a time of 57.13 seconds to take gold in the same event. He was the heavy favourite to finish first in Tokyo having already won record six world titles over 50m and 100m in his decorated career.

Peaty, the six-time European swimmer of the year, met expectations at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Monday with a superb swim in lane four.

Peaty faced early pressure from rivals Arno Kamminga and Nicolo Martinenghi before quickly taking control. He was comfortably in first at the 50m split with a time of 26.73 before he surged clear, averaging a time of 1.53m/s as he brought the gold home in a time of 57.37.

The Brit screamed "come on!" at the end and was visibly emotional after a fine performance that was the fifth fastest time in Olympic history.

Netherlands' Kamminga took silver with a time of 58.00 while Italy's Martinenghi finished with a bronze medal 0.33 seconds behind.

Britain's James Wilby in lane seven finished fifth in a time of 58.96.

Lizzie Simmonds said on commentary: "What a fantastic swim. He came under pressure from Kamminga this year, the only other man to go under 58 seconds in this event, and he dealt with it like an absolute champ.

"He took control of that race from about 25 metres."

