Caeleb Dressel stormed to a fourth swimming gold medal of these Tokyo Games when recording an Olympic record to win the men’s 50m freestyle final.

The American put in a stunning display to blow the field away, recording a time of 21.07 seconds to finish 0.48 seconds ahead of France’s Florent Manaudou, who took home silver.

Brazil’s Bruno Fratus clinched bronze after pipping Michael Andrew to the finish, while Team GB’s Benjamin Proud was joint fifth with a time of 21.72 seconds.

An exceptional start saw Dressel take charge of the shortest race in the pool, and after winning the 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle, he picked up his fourth gold with ease on Sunday.

With two golds at Rio 2016, the 24-year-old already has six overall and his dominant performances have meant he is yet to pick up a medal of any other colour.

In the women’s 50m freestyle final, it was another Olympic record for Australia’s Emma McKeon as she clinched the gold with a time of 23.81.

Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden won the silver, with Denmark’s Pernille Blume taking the bronze.

