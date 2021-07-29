USA's Caeleb Dressel has won his first individual gold medal at an Olympic Games after edging out Australia's Kyle Chalmers by 0.06 seconds in the men's 100m freestyle final.

Dressel won gold at Rio 2016 in the 4x100m freestyle relay but was seeking his first solo medal at a Games. The 24-year-old achieved it in some style at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the Thursday morning session, finishing in an Olympic record time of 47.02.

Chalmers managed to come back from third at the 50m split to snatch silver (47.08) ahead of Russia Olympic Committee's Kliment Kolesnikov by 0.36 seconds (47.44).

Dressel was straight out of the traps and held a 0.1 lead after the first 50m with Kolesnikov and Chalmers trailing in second and third respectively.

It was a furious finish as Dressel surged to gold while Chalmers, right at the very end, stole silver off Kolesnikov.

The American was delighted with his performance and pointed up to the sky with a huge smile on his face after realising what he had done.

"The eagle has landed!" Lizzie Simmonds said on Eurosport commentary.

"What a swim from Dressel, he was the firm favourite going into that but there was some really big hitters. Chalmers, reigning champion in this event, is a silver medallist here.

"Dressel, we knew he meant business from the first 25m. He has exceptional skills around the walls including his starts, his turns and I thought Chalmers was coming back into it, he was so close.

"Dressel finally gets an individual gold medal at an Olympic games."

