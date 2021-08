Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Can he ruin the winning streak?’ – GB fall just short as USA claim gold in 4x100m medley

The last swimming race of Tokyo 2020 ended with a world record as USA won gold in the men's 4x100m medley relay. Team GB won the silver, with Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank, James Guy all medalling again while for Duncan Scott it was a record fourth of the Games.

00:00:52, 2 hours ago