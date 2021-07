Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Careful! Wow! What a celebration!’ – Australian coach goes wild after Ariarne Titmus victory

Dean Boxall celebrated in superb and crazy style after Ariarne Titmus won gold in the 400m freestyle. The Australian swimmer edged out American star Katie Ledecky by a quarter of a second at Tokyo 2020 and her coach couldn't control his reaction. Cameras panned to the wild celebrations, with Boxall ripping off his mask and running around the stands.

