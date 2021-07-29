China stun USA and Australia to win the women's 4x200m freestyle relay in world record time.

The Chinese team of Yang Juxuan, Tang Muhan, Zhang Yufei and Li Bingjie completed a remarkable race in a time of 7:40.33, surpassing the record of 7:41.50 set by Australia in Gwangju, South Korea, in 2019.

USA's Katie Ledecky pushed her team up from bronze into silver position with a fine final leg, while it was slight disappointment for marginal gold favourites Australia, who finished in bronze position with a time of 7:41.29.

"I am absolutely stunned by that," Lizzie Simmonds said on Eurosport commentary.

"That was an extraordinary swim. I think everyone had Australians eyed up, could the Americans catch them?

"We were not even talking about the Chinese swimmers. What an unbelievable swim from China!"

China led in the opening 100m with Canada's Summer McIntosh turns in second place 0.08 seconds behind Yang Junxuan.

Ariarne Titmus made up ground for Australia and got her team into second place, +0.14 seconds behind China with Canada dropping into third.

Emma McKeon put Australia into first place with Muhan Tang and Canada's Rebecca Smith trailing after the opening 100m of the second leg.

Canada slipped back with USA leapfrogging them into third thanks to Paige Madden, but China's Tang still led the race with Australia falling into second.

Madison Wilson pushed Australia into top spot momentarily with 50m to go in the third leg, but Zhang restored China's lead.

Li Bingjie shouldered the responsibiltiy of securing gold and it became a really tight race between her, Leah Neale and Katie Ledecky, who was having arguably the swim of her life, to the line.

It ended up being neck-and-neck between Li and Ledecky in the final 25m, but it was China who shocked the world by winning in world record time.

