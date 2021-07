Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Crying his eyes out!’ – James Guy breaks down in tears after remarkable Team GB one-two

Tom Dean has remarkably won gold and Duncan Scott silver to ensure a British one-two in the men's 200m freestyle final. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:33, 40 minutes ago