Tokyo 2020 - ‘He is coming back strongly’ – Luke Greenbank powers to bronze in backstroke

Luke Greenbank has continued Team GB's fine run of medals in the pool by taking bronze in the men's 200m backstroke final. He finished behind Russia Olympic Committee's Evgeny Rylov and USA's Ryan Murphy in his first ever Olympic Games.

00:00:32, 2 hours ago