Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - ‘He is way ahead of the world record!’ – Caeleb Dressel pushed hard but powers to third of 2020 Games

Caeleb Dressel picks up his third gold medal at the Tokyo Games at Tokyo Aquatic Centre, breaking his own world record set in Korea in 2019 (49.50) in the 100m butterfly. He was almost caught by Kristof Milak in a ferociously quick dash to the finish.

00:00:49, an hour ago