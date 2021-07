Swimming

Tokyo 2020 - 'He really is a spectacular athlete' - Keri-Anne Payne on Adam Peaty's performance

In the latest episode of Tokyo Today, the show that get you up-to-date with all the latest happenings in Japan, former silver medal winner Keri-Anne Payne joins the show to discuss Adam Peaty. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

